Women marched on Washington. What's next?

Hundreds gathered in the streets of downtown Wilmington for the Wilmington Women's March. (Source: WECT)

Women marched around the country and around the world the day after the president's inauguration.

Now, some are working to keep the movement going.

Robert Rosenberg said he organized a meeting called "This is what democracy looks like" to talk about how to continue the fight for women's reproductive rights, immigration rights, LBGTQ rights, the right to a living wage and the rights to healthcare and education.

The meeting is happening at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Satellite Bar and Lounge at 120 Greenfield St, Wilmington, NC.

Rosenberg said it will give those who participated in the march an opportunity to organize and talk about next steps.

