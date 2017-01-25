Convicted sex offender gets nearly 10 years in prison for child - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Convicted sex offender gets nearly 10 years in prison for child porn charges

Daniel Luna (Source: NHCSO) Daniel Luna (Source: NHCSO)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A convicted sex offender is headed to prison for nearly a decade after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Daniel Luna, 58, of Wilmington, entered a guilty plea to 32 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. His trial was set to begin on Thursday.

Luna was sentenced to 9-19 years in prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release and be subjected to GPS-based monitor for the rest of his life.

On March 4, 2015, Luna was observed by employees viewing imagines of child pornography on a public computer at the Employment Security Commission.

Two weeks later, probation officers went to the public library in downtown Wilmington and arrested Luna. They found a flash drive containing 44,000 images and videos depicting child pornography.

Luna was previously convicted in of sexual battery in Florida in 1998 and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in Mecklenburg County in 2014. Charlotte police said he was caught viewing and downloading child porn at least three times on various computers at Goodwill stores.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

