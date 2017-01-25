Convicted sex offender gets nearly 10 years in prison for child porn charges

A convicted sex offender is headed to prison for nearly a decade after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Daniel Luna, 58, of Wilmington, entered a guilty plea to 32 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. His trial was set to begin on Thursday.

Luna was sentenced to 9-19 years in prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release and be subjected to GPS-based monitor for the rest of his life.

On March 4, 2015, Luna was observed by employees viewing imagines of child pornography on a public computer at the Employment Security Commission.

Two weeks later, probation officers went to the public library in downtown Wilmington and arrested Luna. They found a flash drive containing 44,000 images and videos depicting child pornography.

Luna was previously convicted in of sexual battery in Florida in 1998 and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in Mecklenburg County in 2014. Charlotte police said he was caught viewing and downloading child porn at least three times on various computers at Goodwill stores.

