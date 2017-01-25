First at Four: Get help writing your book at Indie Author Day

Dream of writing a book? Get help from other writers at Indie Author Day.

The event, at New Hanover County Northeast Library, will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m.

Presentations include:

* A teaching session about how to craft characters and what you can learn about protagonists from movies and television shows.

* Narrative writing exercises.

* Indie authors talking about their experiences including their mistakes to help others avoid them.

* An informative session on the importance of book trailers for authors and the best ways to use them as a marketing tool.



Whether you've published several books, you’re working on your first book, or think you want to write a book, you are welcome to attend the event.

Click here for more details: http://libguides.nhclibrary.org/writes/indie

