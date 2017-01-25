Wilmington demonstrators oppose Trump's Secretary of Education pick

Nearly 50 people walked to Senator Richard Burr's Wilmington office on Wednesday to deliver a short letter asking Burr to oppose Betsy DeVos' confirmation as Secretary of Education. Many teachers and other demonstrators wore red to show support and solidarity for education.

Derrick Miller said he planned to deliver the letter and invited others to join him, but was surprised by how many people showed up to walk with him. He said he is concerned about the future of North Carolina public schools, and wanted to ask Burr to reconsider.

"I feel that she doesn't understand that school choice begins with strong public schools in your neighborhood. If you don't have a strong public school in your neighborhood you don't really have a choice at all," he said, "If you have an unacceptable option or an option, maybe 30 miles away, that's not a real choice."

The demonstration comes just days after a Democrat's request for a second hearing with DeVos was denied. The following statement was released by Burr's office on Jan. 18 after Devos' confirmation hearing.

“I’m glad that we had a lively discussion with Betsy DeVos about her vision for the Department of Education," said Senator Burr, "Her commitment to improving education and expanding opportunity for our students is unmatched. Betsy DeVos is the person we need for this job and I am proud to support her nomination.”

Demonstrators said they planned to gather again on Thursday afternoon.

