Wilmington demonstrators oppose Trump's Secretary of Education p - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wilmington demonstrators oppose Trump's Secretary of Education pick

By: Tess Bargebuhr, Reporter
Connect
Nearly 50 people walked to Senator Richard Burr's Wilmington office on Wednesday. (Source: WECT) Nearly 50 people walked to Senator Richard Burr's Wilmington office on Wednesday. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Nearly 50 people walked to Senator Richard Burr's Wilmington office on Wednesday to deliver a short letter asking Burr to oppose Betsy DeVos' confirmation as Secretary of Education. Many teachers and other demonstrators wore red to show support and solidarity for education.

Derrick Miller said he planned to deliver the letter and invited others to join him, but was surprised by how many people showed up to walk with him. He said he is concerned about the future of North Carolina public schools, and wanted to ask Burr to reconsider.

"I feel that she doesn't understand that school choice begins with strong public schools in your neighborhood. If you don't have a strong public school in your neighborhood you don't really have a choice at all," he said, "If you have an unacceptable option or an option, maybe 30 miles away, that's not a real choice."

The demonstration comes just days after a Democrat's request for a second hearing with DeVos was denied. The following statement was released by Burr's office on Jan. 18 after Devos' confirmation hearing. 

“I’m glad that we had a lively discussion with Betsy DeVos about her vision for the Department of Education," said Senator Burr, "Her commitment to improving education and expanding opportunity for our students is unmatched. Betsy DeVos is the person we need for this job and I am proud to support her nomination.” 

Demonstrators said they planned to gather again on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Friday, April 28 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-04-29 00:11:43 GMT
    The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    More >>

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly