Castle Hayne Road reopens after gas leak repaired - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Castle Hayne Road reopens after gas leak repaired

The leak was reported in the 1200 block of Castle Hayne Road at around 4:10 p.m. (Source: Raycom Media) The leak was reported in the 1200 block of Castle Hayne Road at around 4:10 p.m. (Source: Raycom Media)
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Emergency crews closed a part of Castle Hayne Road for over two hours Wednesday afternoon due to a natural gas leak at the Corbett Timber and Packing Company.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, the leak was reported in the 1200 block of Castle Hayne Road at around 4:10 p.m. Officials temporarily closed Castle Hayne Road at the McRae Street intersection while crews worked to seal the leak.

Sammy Flowers, spokesperson for the Wilmington Fire Department, said a few civilians were evacuated outside of the immediate hazard zone. No injuries were reported.

The leak was stopped around 6 p.m. and Castle Hayne Road was reopened about 30 minutes later.

According to Battalion Chief Max Smith with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, the leak appeared to be caused by an old, underground pipe that eventually broke due to the wear and tear of tractor-trailers entering and leaving the property.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

