Search warrant leads to man, teen’s arrest on drug charges

A man and a teenager were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after authorities executed a search warrant in conjunction with state probation and parole officers.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Bladenboro residents Akeem Juwan Westmoreland, 32, and Briana Amira Parker, 17, were charged with felony possession of cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.

“It is good to be able to work jointly with state law enforcement on cases such as this,” Sheriff James McVicker said. “The assistance of Probation and Parole is always outstanding. I am very glad we have such a good working relationship. It helps both agencies meet their goals of keeping the county safe.”

Westmoreland was also served with an outstanding assault with a deadly weapon warrant. He was placed in the Bladen County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond.

Parker was also charged with a felony probation violation, and was placed in jail under a $35,000 secured bond.

