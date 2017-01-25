Tips lead detectives to 3 juveniles believed responsible for roa - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Tips lead detectives to 3 juveniles believed responsible for roadway dummy

(Source: Carteret County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
CARTERET COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Carteret County Sheriff's Office said three juveniles have claimed responsibility for leaving a dummy in the middle of the road during a reported carjacking attempt early Sunday morning.

According to officials, viewer information led deputies to three juveniles, ages 10, 14, and 17, who told investigators the whole ordeal was supposed to be a prank.

They said the set up the dummy in hopes that someone would run it over, think they hit a real person and "freak out."

The incident happened at the intersection of West Soundwinds Drive and Pagoda Court in the Paradise East subdivision around 1:30 a.m.

The victim told deputies that she was driving home from work and spotted what appeared to be a person sitting in the middle of the road. As she got closer, two men wearing hoodies jumped out and pulled on the door handles of her locked vehicle.

The woman immediately drove away and contacted authorities. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

Officials said the dummy was constructed of a fake plastic head and was wearing kids clothing including a red Field & Stream shirt.

Detectives will continue the investigation and consult with the District Attorney's Office if charges are necessary.

