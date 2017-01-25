Chadbourn names interim police chief - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Chadbourn names interim police chief

By: Brandon Wissbaum, Assignment Manager
Lt. Rene Trevino (Source: LinkedIn) Lt. Rene Trevino (Source: LinkedIn)
CHADBOURN, NC (WECT) -

The Town of Chadbourn has named one of its own interim chief of the police department following the current chief’s resignation announcement.

Mayor Phillip Britt said Lt. Rene Trevino will assume the interim police chief role effective Feb. 5, the day outgoing Police Chief Darrell Trivette said will be his last as an employee with the town.

According to Trevino‘s LinkedIn profile, he has been with the Chadbourn Police Department since April 2015, and was previously employed with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Trivette announced his resignation Monday after less than a year and a half on the job.

In his letter, Trivette said he felt he had “limited control, but full accountability” in managing the police department.

