UNCW favorite to win baseball title in CAA

The UNCW baseball team is the overwhelming favorite to win the CAA crown this season, according to the league's preseason poll. (Source: UNCW)

The UNCW baseball team is the overwhelming favorite to win the CAA crown this season, according to the league's preseason poll.

The Seahawks earned all eight possible first-place votes in a poll of the CAA's head baseball coaches. William & Mary, which received the only other first-place vote, was picked to finish second. Coaches couldn't vote for their own team.

UNCW catcher Nick Feight was picked as the Preseason Player of the Year. He was joined on the Preseason All-CAA Team by teammates Brian Mims, Daniel Stack, Robbie Thorburn and Alex Royalty. The Seahawks' Casey Golden, Terence Connelly and Austin Magestro were honorable mentions.

UNCW opens the season with the Hughes Bros. Challenge Feb. 17-19. The Seahawks face George Mason at 4 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Brooks Field.

CAA PRESEASON POLL

1. UNCW (8 first-place votes), 64

2. William & Mary (1 first-place vote), 52

3. College of Charleston, 47

4. Delaware, 39

5. Elon, 36

6. James Madison, 34

7. Northeastern, 28

8. Towson, 14

9. Hofstra, 10

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.