District Attorney, law enforcement push for tougher gang laws

A page from a gang "book of knowledge" obtained by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office shows member oaths and rules they must learn. (Source:WECT)

A push for tougher gang laws by District Attorney Ben David in New Hanover County has gang detectives on its side.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, in 2016 there were between 20-40 known working gangs in New Hanover County. The Sheriff's Office said it couldn't give an exact number, but estimates there are hundreds of validated gang members in the area.

"They have a total hierarchy," a New Hanover County gang detective said. "You've got your OG, your Godfather, down to lieutenants then worker bees. I think we do the best that we can, knowing who is more high ranking in the gang and who is organizing narcotic sales and trying to go after them."

She said in Wilmington, the "workers" and "lieutenants" are the most common. The higher-ranking members are usually found further north, in states like New York and New Jersey. Pages from gang "books of knowledge" help detectives understand exactly how it works.

"You can find anything, from their rank structure to their oaths. I've been told they have to memorize them and have to say it word for word or else they're going to have to suffer some consequences," the detective said.

Other things inside those books can include sets of rules members have to follow, terminology, and songs.

The detective explained that while violence is increasing, the age of members seems to be decreasing. She said she's seen children as young as five and six throwing up gang signs.

"I think they're looking for a support system and structure which they're not getting at home or at school," she said. "You've got guys handing the kids wads of cash and saying I'll put dinner on your table, I'll buy you shoes. When you don’t understand the consequences, you’re going to hold the drugs, you’re going to hold the gun."

Ben David and gang detectives agreed that many members look at the gang as their family and would do anything for it, including spending time in prison. The detective said that’s because they know once their sentence is up, they can go right back to the streets.

David said current laws used to prosecute gang members needs to be strengthened to give the members committing crimes longer sentences.

"It's too complex in terms of proving it," David said. "The violence seems to be increasing and the age seems to be decreasing -- it's not OK that a 15-year old possessing a semi-automatic is a misdemeanor right now."

The proposed changes won't punish someone for being in a gang, but if they commit a crime, their gang status would get them stronger punishment. David said for example, a first-time offender convicted of armed robbery would typically look at a sentence of five years in prison. He said if that same first-time offender is a validated gang-member, they could face up to eight years.

The detective said it’s a few years that could make all the difference.

"I think it needs to be done and I hope it comes into effect because it will give us a little more authority to help control the gang issues and gang violence," he said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.