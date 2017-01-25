Free swim lessons for the family - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Free swim lessons for the family

By: Molly Oak, Reporter
The Wilmington Family YMCA offers free swim lessons for ages five and up.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Family YMCA offers Swim for Life to educate kids and adults on the importance of being safe around water.

“The whole point of swim for life is to make sure that kids learn how to be safer on the water,” Kate Norwood, the YMCA’s Swim Lessons Coordinator, said of the program’s goals. “Whether they come out of the week of swim lessons learning how to swim or not is indifferent. As long as they know how to be safe and what to do if there is an emergency situation.”

Norwood encouraged people to sign up for the free lessons since water safety is so important in the area.

Topics covered include pool safety, boat safety, beach safety, and water park safety.

The lessons begin on Monday, March 27 and run through Thursday, March 30.

The hour lessons have two options each day. The first session is at 4:30 p.m. and the second option follows at 5:45 p.m.

Swim for Life offers 70 spots for participants each session.

People ages five and up are welcome to attend. Norwood said if adults do not want to get in the water, they are welcome and encouraged to sit, watch, and listen to the safety topics.

