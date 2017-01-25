UNCW police looking for suspect in bathroom fire

The UNCW Police Department is investigating after a small fire was set in Fisher University Union earlier this week. (Source: WECT)

According to the UPD, the fire took place in a women's restroom on the first floor shortly after 10 a.m. Monday.

The Wilmington Fire Marshall's Office has determined that the fire was set intentionally.

Officials estimate that about $250 in damage was done to the bathroom. No suspects have been identified as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the UPD at 910-962-2222 or 910-962-TIPS.

