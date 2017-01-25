Man wanted in Davie Co. shooting found at sister's Supply home

A man wanted in a shooting in Davie County was arrested in Brunswick County Tuesday.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office officials, Shanbrody Lee Pearce was taken into custody at his sister's home on Edgewood Ave. in Supply.

Arrest warrants state that Pearce fired an AR-15 rifle and a break-action rifle into a residence in Mocksville on Jan. 15.

He's been charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property. Pearce also is facing a simple assault charge in Davie County for allegedly hitting a man on Jan. 10.

