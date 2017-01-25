CFPUA to begin second phase of water meter replacements

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will replace more than 17,000 water meters this year. (Source: WECT)

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will replace more than 17,000 water meters this year.

This is the second phase of the Water Meter Replacement Program, which started with the installation of about 1,000 water meters last year during the initial phase.

According to CFPUA officials, the new meters will be able to transmit readings to handheld and mobile devices and will reduce the chances of billing errors while also improving employee safety.

The new meters do not require maintenance by the homeowner but the CFPUA is asking that the area near the meter box remains clear in case of emergency.

Pedal Valves, Inc. will serve as a general contractor for the program, and one of their employees will come to a customer's door to inform them that work will begin.

CFPUA wants to remind its customers that none of their employees nor Pedal Values' employees will ask for customers for payment or personal information at their home before, during or after the replacement of the meter.

The sections listed as 30, 4, 29, 23 and 32 on the accompanying map will be the replacement areas in 2017.

More information can be found at www.cfpua.org.

