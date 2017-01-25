CFPUA to begin second phase of water meter replacements - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

CFPUA to begin second phase of water meter replacements

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will replace more than 17,000 water meters this year. (Source: WECT) The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will replace more than 17,000 water meters this year. (Source: WECT)
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will replace more than 17,000 water meters this year.

This is the second phase of the Water Meter Replacement Program, which started with the installation of about 1,000 water meters last year during the initial phase.

According to CFPUA officials, the new meters will be able to transmit readings to handheld and mobile devices and will reduce the chances of billing errors while also improving employee safety.

The new meters do not require maintenance by the homeowner but the CFPUA is asking that the area near the meter box remains clear in case of emergency.

Pedal Valves, Inc. will serve as a general contractor for the program, and one of their employees will come to a customer's door to inform them that work will begin.

CFPUA wants to remind its customers that none of their employees nor Pedal Values' employees will ask for customers for payment or personal information at their home before, during or after the replacement of the meter.

The sections listed as 30, 4, 29, 23 and 32 on the accompanying map will be the replacement areas in 2017.

More information can be found at www.cfpua.org.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-04-28 13:21:13 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

  • GRAPHIC: Buncombe Co. man admits to killing, dismembering pregnant TV chef, husband

    GRAPHIC: Buncombe Co. man admits to killing, dismembering pregnant TV chef, husband

    Thursday, April 27 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-04-27 09:18:54 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-04-27 23:27:02 GMT
    Robert Jason Owens' 2015 mug shot (Source: BCSO)Robert Jason Owens' 2015 mug shot (Source: BCSO)

    The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.

    More >>

    The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly