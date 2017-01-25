99-year-old musician lends a helping hand at Elderhaus

Most senior citizens are used to receiving a helping hand, but that's the opposite for 99-year-old Alice Miller. She lends a helping hand each Wednesday at Elderhaus in Wilmington.

Elderhaus is an activity center providing adult day services, and home care to aging adults. Seniors participate by sharing their talents with music, storytelling, crafts and more.

Miller grew up in Wilmington during the Great Depression. She considers herself a musician and learned to play the piano at the age of 10. She had the opportunity to play for the legendary Duke Ellington, who told her she had a bright future.

During her many years of life, she held several jobs including social work and a hair stylist. She retired in 1981 and that's when she decided to volunteer. She wanted to do more and found Elderhaus where she has been working as a volunteer for 25 years.

Miller plays the piano, tells stories and jokes with the seniors of Elderhaus every Wednesday. She said coming to the center gives her the strength and motivation to keep going every day.

"I like them all and love them all," Miller said. "They don't think I am watching, but I am. You would be surprised, if they don't look like they are feeling well, I am watching. I love them all."

Miller takes pride in the way she was raised. The daughter of a preacher, she said it was through the lessons taught about God that allows her to be so passionate about caring for others.

"But God is first and last, he has never failed me," she said. "I ask him to please let me forget that I am hurting and have a joyous way so that they can see that I love them.".

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.