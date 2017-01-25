Whiteville Zaxby's to open soon, looking to hire

With construction nearing completion, the first Zaxby's location in Whiteville is set to open next month and is looking to hire.

Officials said the restaurant, which is located in the Northfield Center off JK Powell Avenue, plans to hire more than 50 employees from the Whiteville area.

“We want a staff that truly embodies the Zaxby’s brand by providing customers with a great quality product and unmatched customer service,” said Chris Carnes, co-licensee of the new location.

