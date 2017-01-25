Whiteville City Council votes to apply for three grants - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Whiteville City Council votes to apply for three grants

By: Tess Bargebuhr, Reporter
Whiteville City Council voted to apply for three grants on Tuesday night.
WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) -

Whiteville City Council voted to apply for three grants Tuesday night.

The first was a request by the Whiteville Fire Department to apply for the 2016 FEMA SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response). That grant provides financial assistance for staffing fire departments for a period of three years. The SAFER grant could mean an additional $349,704 for the department.

Council also approved a request by Whiteville Police Chief Jeffrey Rosier to apply to the State Governor’s Highway Safety program.

That program would add two officers and one corporal to the department to make up a traffic team. The team would work to identify “hot spots” for traffic crashes, and back up the patrol team on serious calls. 

In 2015, Whiteville was listed as third in the state for accidents for cities with populations less than 10,000 citizens.If the grant is received, the cost to the city would be just over $287,000 -- saving the city nearly $400,000.

Finally, council approved the submission for a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program by Town Manager Darren Currie. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the program is an opportunity to speed up processes for emergency housing.

