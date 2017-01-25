GLOW aims to inspire students with meet and greet - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

GLOW aims to inspire students with meet and greet

By: Zach Driver, General Assignment Reporter
GLOW holds special screening of film and meet and greet luncheon for students. (Source: WECT) GLOW holds special screening of film and meet and greet luncheon for students. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Students at the GLOW charter school for girls in Wilmington attended a special screening of Hidden Figures Wednesday morning followed by a meet and greet luncheon with top female scientists.

The film depicts the true story of several African American women who helped make the first NASA missions a success. 

Once the film was over, the girls met with several female engineers and mathematicians from companies like GE and Corning. They were able to ask questions and engage with the women over lunch. 

Sarah Hoss, an engineer for Duke Energy in Brunswick County, was one of the female leaders who attended the luncheon. She's seen the movie twice and appreciates the value its message can have on young girls. 

"Just those dynamics of trying to be conscious of the norms and working with the team, and advancing yourself and your skills at the same time," Hoss said. "I thought there was a lot of good lessons in that movie."

GLOW Academy teacher Elizabeth Moore said programs like this one are why she decided to work for the charter school. 

"That opportunity couldn't happen if I was at any other school," Moore said. "The fact that our entire school and staff went to see the movie and the fact that our community helped us get there was pretty moving to begin with."

Teachers said they could see the girls grasping the message of the film and even applauded when conflict in the movie was resolved. For them, it made the lesson come full circle. 

"Showing girls they're not the only ones facing challenges, knowing that history has changed and that opportunities are there for them," Moore said. "It was to meet women that are in places that historically they weren't able to be and now they are."

GLOW will continue with more events this week when Food Network star Giada DeLaurentis will be holding a dinner and event at the school.

Hidden Figures was nominated for three Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actress for Octavia Spencer and Best Adapted Screenplay.

