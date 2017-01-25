Arrest made in Whiteville break-in

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection to a break-in at a Whiteville residence.

According to Columbus County Sheriff's Office officials, Nekema Haley broke into a vehicle and a home on Waynes Way and stole several items sometime between 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Haley has been charged with:

second-degree burglary

breaking or entering a motor vehicle

larceny after breaking/entering

felony larceny

His bond was set at $30,000.

