Arrest made in Whiteville break-in - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Arrest made in Whiteville break-in

Nekema Haley (Source: Columbus County Sheriff's Office) Nekema Haley (Source: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection to a break-in at a Whiteville residence.

According to Columbus County Sheriff's Office officials, Nekema Haley broke into a vehicle and a home on Waynes Way and stole several items sometime between 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Haley has been charged with:

  • second-degree burglary
  • breaking or entering a motor vehicle
  • larceny after breaking/entering
  • felony larceny

His bond was set at $30,000.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-04-28 13:21:13 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-04-28 18:03:40 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber; all because her son's haircut was taking too long. According to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the woman's son was getting his haircut on April 14 at Allstate Barber College on Lorain Avenue.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber; all because her son's haircut was taking too long. According to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the woman's son was getting his haircut on April 14 at Allstate Barber College on Lorain Avenue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly