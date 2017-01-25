High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
CFA 55, Coastal Christian 60 F
South Columbus 49, West Columbus 35
WCA 62, Flemington Academy 26
Union 31, Trask 25
Boys
CFA 55, Coastal Christian 60 F
South Columbus 42, West Columbus 40 F
Midway 71, Pender 55 F
WCA 68, Flemington Academy 47 F
Trask 62, Union 40 F
