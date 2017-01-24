Whiteville’s Tyrell Kirk named WECT Athlete of the Week

Whiteville’s Tyrell Kirk is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

Kirk is coming off of back-to-back triple doubles last week to help the Wolfpack win both games.

The senior had 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists against West Columbus. He followed that up with 22 points, 10 rounds, and 10 assists against Lumberton on Saturday.

