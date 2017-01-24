Community Relations Advisory Committee hears from expert

The committee discussed plans to learn more from the community Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County’s Community Relations Advisory Committee took another step toward its goals with the help of an expert Tuesday.

Anthony Wade, Fayetteville Human Relations Director, gave a presentation about the committee’s role and how to get started.

Wade is a Wilmington native and said he was passionate about seeing CRAC do good work in the community.

"This is a great time for this committee to be in existence because once again they will always be part of the evolution toward being better than we were yesterday and building toward a future where the quality of life is second to none,” Wade said.

CRAC has plans to reach out to other community groups in Wilmington and all over New Hanover County.

Group members will then be available to advise law enforcement and government leaders about various issues affecting community members.

