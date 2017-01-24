Carbon monoxide leak causes evacuation at CFCC's Union Station

Crews are on scene of a carbon monoxide leak at CFCC 502 North Front Street. (Source: WECT)

Crews responded to a carbon monoxide leak at Cape Fear Community College's Union Station at 502 North Front Street.

According to a Wilmington Fire Department spokesperson, the leak was caused from a faulty broiler which caused high levels of carbon monoxide in the building.

The building was evacuated however it was closed at the time the call came in.

Crews ventilated the building.

According to CFCC officials, the college is operating on a normal schedule Wednesday.

