Save Echo Farms talks 'rampant overdevelopment' at public forum

Save Echo Farms members said the movement is growing as talks continue about proposed new housing replacing the existing golf course.

At a public forum Tuesday night, speakers primarily focused on the loss of green space in Wilmington and across the county.

A flyer advertising the forum called the proposal “rampant overdevelopment.”

"Over the last few years Wilmington has experienced an explosion of growth. Apartments, high density housing and strip malls appear out of nowhere. Greenspace is vanishing. By some accounts Wilmington may be “built out” over the next 5 years. We are a catastrophe in the making."

Group member John Hirchak said neighbors have met with Matrix Development about residents’ concerns.

Some neighbors suggested plans to make the golf course more profitable and manageable to prevent construction.

No elected officials were present at the forum, but Hirchak said the group is scheduled to meet with Mayor Bill Saffo soon.

“It’s time to step back and look at the big picture, and the big picture is we’re running out of land,” Hirchak said. “Our schools are overcrowded. Our roads are congested. We lack park space. Our EMS time is going up. This list goes on and on. There’s a way to cure this. Everyone just needs to take a breath and look at the big picture, and we can all do the right thing.”

Save Echo Farms announced a fundraising goal of $20,000 at the forum.

Hirchak said the money will go toward ongoing litigation and efforts to revamp the golf course.

