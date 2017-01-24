Fayetteville teacher dies after collapsing in classroom

A teacher at Max Abbott Middle School in Fayetteville collapsed in a classroom Tuesday and later died, officials confirmed. (Source: WNCN)

Jim Pietrowski, 27, collapsed around 9 a.m. and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

He was in class when he was on his way to a teachers meeting when he collapsed in a classroom with students.

“Mr. Pietrowski was highly regarded as a teacher and loved and respected by the faculty and students, alike. He will be greatly missed,” said Frank Till, superintendent of the Cumberland County Schools.

The school said he was a 6th grade math and science teacher and also served as a coach since Jan. 2015.

The school posted on its Facebook page saying all afternoon activities were canceled due to “extenuating circumstances.”

Pietrowski and his wife came to North Carolina about three years ago to teach.