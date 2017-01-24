Mayor Saffo reportedly undecided whether to seek re-election

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo reportedly told a fellow elected leader he has not decided whether to run for re-election. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Mayor Bill Saffo has reportedly not yet made up his mind whether to run for a sixth full term as the City of Wilmington’s political leader.

New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said he spoke with Saffo and asked if the mayor planned to run for reelection in November. Barfield said Saffo’s response was “he has not made up his mind one way or the other." Calls and messages sent to Saffo seeking comment have not been returned.

Saffo is serving his fifth two-year term as mayor, having run unopposed in 2013 and 2015. He was appointed to the seat in 2006, when then-mayor Spence Broadhurst took a job outside of Wilmington. At the time, Saffo was serving his first term as a member of city council, having been elected in 2003.

Along with mayor, three seats on Wilmington City Council will be on the ballot in November. Earl Sheridan has already said he does not plan to seek a fourth term. Council members Charlie Rivenbark and Kevin O’Grady will be seeking third consecutive four-year terms on the seven-member board.

