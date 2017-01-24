Mayor Saffo reportedly undecided whether to seek re-election - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Mayor Saffo reportedly undecided whether to seek re-election

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo reportedly told a fellow elected leader he has not decided whether to run for re-election. (Source: City of Wilmington) Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo reportedly told a fellow elected leader he has not decided whether to run for re-election. (Source: City of Wilmington)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Mayor Bill Saffo has reportedly not yet made up his mind whether to run for a sixth full term as the City of Wilmington’s political leader. 

New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said he spoke with Saffo and asked if the mayor planned to run for reelection in November. Barfield said Saffo’s response was “he has not made up his mind one way or the other." Calls and messages sent to Saffo seeking comment have not been returned.

Saffo is serving his fifth two-year term as mayor, having run unopposed in 2013 and 2015. He was appointed to the seat in 2006, when then-mayor Spence Broadhurst took a job outside of Wilmington. At the time, Saffo was serving his first term as a member of city council, having been elected in 2003.

Along with mayor, three seats on Wilmington City Council will be on the ballot in November. Earl Sheridan has already said he does not plan to seek a fourth term. Council members Charlie Rivenbark and Kevin O’Grady will be seeking third consecutive four-year terms on the seven-member board.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Elections Board bill, House votes Tuesday

    Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Elections Board bill, House vote next

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-04-25 04:02:32 GMT
    The state Senate voted Monday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state Ethics and Elections boards. The measure now goes to the state House. (Source: WECT)The state Senate voted Monday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state Ethics and Elections boards. The measure now goes to the state House. (Source: WECT)

    The state Senate voted Monday night by a 33-15 margin to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state ethics commission and elections board. The state House is scheduled to vote on the override when it reconvenes Tuesday morning.

    More >>

    The state Senate voted Monday night by a 33-15 margin to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state ethics commission and elections board. The state House is scheduled to vote on the override when it reconvenes Tuesday morning.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Senate votes to abolish Columbus County Coroner's Office

    UPDATE: Senate votes to abolish Columbus County Coroner's Office

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:38:58 GMT
    The state Senate voted Thursday to abolish the office of County Coroner in Columbus County. The bill now heads to the state House. (Source: WECT)The state Senate voted Thursday to abolish the office of County Coroner in Columbus County. The bill now heads to the state House. (Source: WECT)

    The state Senate voted unanimously Thursday morning on a bill to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County. Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Robeson, Columbus) filed Senate Bill 185, which now heads to the state House.

    More >>

    The state Senate voted unanimously Thursday morning on a bill to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County. Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Robeson, Columbus) filed Senate Bill 185, which now heads to the state House.

    More >>

  • Senate confirms Hamilton for seat in Gov. Cooper's cabinet

    Senate confirms Hamilton for seat in Gov. Cooper's cabinet

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 6:19 AM EDT2017-04-12 10:19:03 GMT
    Former state lawmaker Susi Hamilton of Wilmington received unanimous support by the state Senate to become the new Secretary for Natural and Cultural Resources. (Source: ncleg.net)Former state lawmaker Susi Hamilton of Wilmington received unanimous support by the state Senate to become the new Secretary for Natural and Cultural Resources. (Source: ncleg.net)

    Former lawmaker Susi Hamilton of Wilmington was unanimously confirmed Tuesday by the state Senate as the Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. 

    More >>

    Former lawmaker Susi Hamilton of Wilmington was unanimously confirmed Tuesday by the state Senate as the Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly