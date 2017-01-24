'Kim Day' keeps young woman's memory alive, spreads her love of reading

An event is held every year in remembrance of Kim Sibbach. (Source: Stacy Ingram)

Kim Sibbach loved to read.

That's why each year, on her birthday, her family and friends remember her by raising money for books which will be donated to the elementary school she attended when she was a child.

"She's still with us," said Kim's father, Darryl Nester. "And to have people tell us the stories we haven't heard before or even tell us the stories we have heard before is just a blessing"

When you enjoy a meal at P.T.'s Grille on South 17th Street on Wednesday, Jan. 25, a percentage of your purchase will go to Kim's book fund.

Sibbach died of breast cancer in 2011 at the age of 26. Sibbach worked at P.T.'s Grille as a cashier and at WECT as a production assistant.

Sibbach began her lifelong love of reading at Bradley Creek Elementary School.

"Donating books to the library would be a fitting tribute to Kim's memory, especially when we learned that the local school board does not budget for library books," said Stacy Ingram, Sibbach's sister.

Each book donated through Kim's book fund will include a sticker which states:

IN MEMORY OF KIM SIBBACH

1985 – 2011

BRADLEY CREEK STUDENT 1990-1996

LET HER LOVE OF READING FOSTERED HERE BE PASSED TO OTHERS THROUGH THIS BOOK.

