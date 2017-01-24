Wilmington Convention Center gets new general manager

Susan Eaton is out as general manager of the Wilmington Convention Center. Company officials would only say she is seeking opportunities elsewhere (Source: WECT)

Fredia Brady will become the new general manager at the Wilmington Convention Center Feb. 6 (Source: Fredia Brady)

The Wilmington Convention Center will welcome a new general manager in a couple weeks. Fredia Brady has been hired for the position. Brady is leaving her role as Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center in Savannah, GA.

Company officials confirmed Tuesday that Susan Eaton is no longer the general manager for the Wilmington Convention Center but did not give a reason or date of her departure. They would only say she is seeking other opportunities.

The WCC's website still list Susan Eaton as the GM, but Brady confirmed in a conversation Tuesday night that she will become the new boss in a little less than two weeks.

"I'm extremely excited," Brady said with enthusiasm."I've heard great things about Wilmington and I'm just excited to be part of the community and I'm ready to get there and start selling the city."

The WCC is owned by the city of Wilmington but managed by SMG, a worldwide management firm.

Brady was regional director of sales for SMG two years ago and said this opportunity was perfect.

"Wilmington was in my region so I just think it was a natural fit," she said.

Construction on the center and the 580-space parking deck began in 2008. The $59 million project was completed $4 million under budget.

Eaton was hired to run WCC in 2009. The center opened in 2011.

While the convention center got off to a slow start, sales picked up over the years with steady reports of an uptick in events and attendance.

Brady's first day on the job is Feb. 6.

