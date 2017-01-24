Hurricane Matthew victims get food donation in Bolton

Families still in need in Bolton were able to get a helping hand on Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Bolton families still in need were able to get a helping hand Tuesday at a food donation that was part of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church's "Abundant Giving Food Distribution" program.

Even though Hurricane Matthew was more than three months ago, Pastor Thomas Williams said many people in the area are still struggling.

"They're a little tapped for cash and they're still having to deal with the fact that there's loss and so we want to be there to lend a helping hand to make sure no one goes without a meal," he said.

This is the fifth donation the church has participated in. In November, they were part of a food donation in Fair Bluff that gave away 25,000 pounds of food.

Williams said the Wilmington branch of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina gave the church the food, and that members of the community stepped up to volunteer.

