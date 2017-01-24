First at Four: Rare collection of psychedelic art is on display

A collection of rare psychedelic art is on display at The Wilma W. Daniels Gallery.

The collection belongs to David Poppe.

Concert posters and album covers make up Poppe’s collection which is one of the largest in existence documenting the art movement of the 1960's.



The collection will be at the gallery, located on Hanover Street in downtown Wilmington.

Click here for more information: http://cfcc.edu/danielsgallery/

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.