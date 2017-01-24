Holden Beach police need help identifying vehicle break-in suspect

The suspect is believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Traverse. (Source: Holden Beach police)

The man is accused of using stolen credit cards throughout the Supply area. (Source: Holden Beach police)

The Holden Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted in a vehicle break-in.

Det. Dixon said the man broke into a vehicle Tuesday morning and stole several items including credit cards and used them throughout the Supply area.

He was caught on camera wearing a dark gray hoodie, dark jogging pants, and a Nike hat. He's believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Traverse.

Dixon said no charges have been filed yet, but police want to question him about the break-in.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please contact the Holden Beach Police Department at 910-842-6707.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.