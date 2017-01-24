Sheriff on threats against Bladen Co. schools: 'This can ruin you for life'

Four teens have been charged with making threats of violence against Bladen County schools in three separate incidents. (Source: WECT)

Four teens have been charged with making threats of violence against Bladen County schools in three separate incidents.

The first incident appeared on Instagram Jan. 18 with someone threatening to “light up” West Bladen High School.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, officials were told on Jan. 18 that several students from West Bladen high School had received Instagram messages to stay away from the school because of an act of violence that would be committed the next morning.

“Once we received this information we worked with Dr. Robert Taylor and the faculty at West Bladen to ensure the absolute safety of all students and staff,” Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker said. “We had several officers at the school before it opened and we put every student through a metal detector.”

Investigators worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to track down the Instagram account and the IP address it came from.

Students who received the message were also questioned, and as a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old was arrested on Jan. 20.

The teen was charged through a juvenile petition with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational properties, a Class H Felony punishable by ten years in prison if tried as an adult.

The juvenile was placed under electronic house arrest pending a hearing.

On Jan. 20, authorities received reports of violence being threatened against Bladenboro Middle School. There was that someone planned to take a gun to school.

Investigators worked through the weekend and identified the person who allegedly made the threat, another 15-year-old.

The teen was also charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational properties and was placed under electronic house arrest pending a court hearing.

McVicker said there were additional officers at school Monday as a precaution, but had no further trouble.

Two more teens were arrested this week in connection to another threat made against West Bladen on Snapchat, Tuesday, Jan. 24. Andrew Blake Hester, 17, and Alexander Alamin Pone, 16, are accused of posting a snap saying they were “going to shoot up the school.”

They both received a parental custody bond, which means the parents are responsible for the teens. If they don't show up in court, the sheriff's office will track down the parents.

“These kids need to understand that technology is such we can find where a social media message came from,” McVicker said. “I am also proud of the students who overheard or were told by the suspect that he intended to commit harm at school. By reporting this, we were able to get on it immediately and stop any potential threat. I encourage all students to tell an adult when they hear another child threatening violence at a school. We, as well as school officials take this type of action very seriously. We will not tolerate this type behavior.”

Authorities searched the teens’ homes and did not find any guns or weapons.

Thousands of taxpayer dollars were spent on these investigations.

"These are felonies," McVicker warned. "To the students listening, this can ruin you for life - you go to get a job or go in the military and this can affect you."

State law prohibits officials from releasing the identities of juveniles charged with crimes unless the court determines the juvenile will be tried as an adult.

School officials say safety is there upmost concern and priority in situations like this.

"Bladen County Schools always operates with a safe mind of concern, and we also make sure that our teachers and administrators are trained in safety procedure and they are aware of any unusual activity going on," said Valerie Newton Bladen County Schools Spokesperson.

Newton wants to make sure that students know if they see something out of the ordinary going on, not to be afraid to go to a teacher or faculty member.

"We try to keep an open line of communication between our staff and students and let them know even if they come to us and let us know something does not sound right there wont be a judgment on them because of that," Newton said.

Thursday morning the principal of West Bladen High School will hold an assembly to talk to students about these threats and the consequences they have.

