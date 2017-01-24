Wilmington man sentenced for stealing debit card, attempted purse theft

A Wilmington man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to stealing a debit card and attempting to steal a woman's purse in separate incidents.

According to the District Attorney's Office, George Junior Dickens, 48, entered guilty pleas to felony financial card theft, attempted larceny, and habitual felon.

He was given 45-66 months in prison.

Dickens is accused of trying to use a stolen debit card to buy beer and cigarettes from the Village Market on March 29, 2015. Dickens reportedly stole the card from a vehicle parked in the downtown Wilmington area.

He was arrested by law enforcement with the Wilmington Downtown Task Force later that night.

About nine months later on Jan. 10, 2016, Dickens reportedly ran up behind a woman on Front Street and tried to steal her purse. After a brief struggle, Dickens attempted to get away but was held down by the victim's friend until police could arrive.

The District Attorney's Office said at the time of that incident, Dickens was out on bond from the previous incident.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.