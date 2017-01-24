NOW HIRING: New cinema looking for employees

The theatre at the Pointe at Barclay is expected to open in late February/early March. (Source: WECT file from December 2016)

The newest cinema in Wilmington is starting to hire.

Stone Theatres' Pointe 14 movie theatre is expected to open in late February/early March at the Pointe at Barclay, which is located at the corner of 17th Street and Independence Boulevard. Operators are hosting a job fair on location this weekend in an effort to find floor staff and some shift leaders. The company will employ as many as 100 people in the months ahead.

The job fair Saturday will take place from 10am to 2pm. You can apply Sunday from 10:30am to 1:30pm. You must be at least 16 years old to apply.

You can also download an application at www.stonetheatres.com.

