Higher pay may be floated to keep bus drivers around

A pay increase could be in store for bus drivers in Brunswick County. (Source: WECT)

School officials in Brunswick County plan to consider several ideas to recruit and retain bus drivers in the district in the coming months, including a potential hike to their hourly pay.

During an operations committee meeting today for the Brunswick County Board of Education, Transportation Director Bobby Taylor discussed an intention to ask for a three dollar per hour increase for drivers. The current base pay is set at $12.62.

This is just one of the ideas expected to be discussed for the 2017-18 school budget. Board members indicated they are supportive of efforts to find and keep drivers.

