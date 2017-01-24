Third-hand smoke can endanger your pets

The FDA is issuing a new warning about secondhand and third-hand smoke and your pets. You probably know secondhand smoke can be harmful to everyone in your home, including your furry friends. But do you know about the dangers of third-hand smoke?

“Second and third-hand smoke can absolutely kill your pet,” Dr. Martine Hartogensis, a veterinarian with the FDA, said.

Secondhand smoke can harm pets when they breathe in chemicals from a lit cigarette, and third-hand smoke happens when those chemicals accumulate over time in things like house dust, floors, rugs and furniture.

“It can affect particularly animals that spend most of their time on the low levels on the floor, in and around the carpets and their bedding,” Dr. Hartogensis said.

Pets ingest that chemical residue when they groom or lick their coats.

Studies show smoke has been linked to deadly cancers in pets. Cats living in homes with smokers are two times more likely to develop oral tumors, and dogs with longer muzzles are more likely to develop nasal tumors.

“Nasal tumors are more prominent in long-nosed dogs such as Dobermans, Collies, German Shepherds because they have an increased surface area in their nose and more exposure," Dr. Hartogensis said. "Conversely, shorter-nosed dogs like pugs and bull dogs are more associated with lung cancer because they have less filtration.”

It’s not only dogs and cats. Any animal exposed to smoke is at risk, from hamsters to birds and even fish.

Lisa Frank is a smoker who loves her dogs. She now smokes outside because she realized smoking in an enclosed area just couldn’t be good for them.

“I didn’t want them to breathe that,” Frank said. “I think everyone should be concerned about your animals.”

The FDA warning is specifically about pets, but it's important to note that the American Academy of Pediatrics has previously warned about the risk of third-hand smoke for kids, especially babies and toddlers who are more likely to crawl on rugs and have their faces near furniture.?

