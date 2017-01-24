Clearing the air of mistrust between law enforcement and the community

The Leland Police Department has invited the U.S. Department of Justice to visit campus and talk about the escalation of violence and mistrust between law enforcement and communities. (Source: WECT)

Brunswick Community College invited the U.S. Department of Justice to visit southeastern North Carolina and talk about the escalation of violence and mistrust between law enforcement and communities.

The DOJ sent a member of its community relations service to the Leland Police Department. He showcased tactics to diffuse situations. One main topics of discussion throughout the four-hour course: racial profiling.

"Racial profiling part of this is something that needs to get out especially with a lot of the new officers we have," said Captain Brian Chism with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office. "I don't see it as an issue here but I think it's something we need to stay on top of."

No matter the race, religion, or gender, Capt. Chism and his office want citizens to feel safe in an officer's presence.

"We are always here at the sheriff's office. We are a phone call away," added Chism.

On Tuesday, officers and residents talked through different stop-and-frisk scenarios and common biases.

One resident came with an extensive knowledge of what these officers handle everyday. Wes Westfall is a retired NYPD detective and said due to protests in 2016 over claims of excessive police force, the microscope is on the officers now more than ever.

"They have to be a psychologist, psychiatrist and separate the people and try to calm the people down, very very difficult in this time and age," said Westfall. "Much different from when I was on the police force."

The course comes just over a month after Officer Jacob Schwenk was shot several times in the leg and once in the chest while responding to a call for a drunk driver in December.

According to Emily Flax, spokesperson for the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, 16 of the county's officers will be in attendance over the two-day period the course is offered.

