Shoreline project, risk study presented to Carolina Beach Town Council

The need for the Coastal Storm Damage Reduction (CSDR) project was highlighted during a presentation to the Carolina Beach Town Council during a workshop Tuesday morning.

Robert Neal with Moffatt & Nichols shared the results of a risk reduction study with council members.

Neal discussed the numerous efforts by the town to help stem the tide of beach erosion, including its dune management initiatives and its maintenance of the Northern Rock Revetment.

A risk assessment projected that without the CSDR project more than 100 structures with a property value of more than $125 million could be put at risk over a 15-year period.

Council also were presented with the results of the Shoreline Mapping Project which showed that much of Carolina Beach's shoreline experienced significant volume gain due to the beach renourishment project.

About 1 million cubic yards of sand were added to Carolina Beach with another 500,000 added to Kure Beach.

