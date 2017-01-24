Work on Beasley Road getting later start than expected

A drainage project in part of Wilmington is getting a little later start than expected.

Plans to improve the drainage along Beasley Road are now expected to start in March. This work was originally intended to begin in late 2016, but city officials say they are still working their way through the final paperwork on the construction project.

The $4 million improvement project will close traffic along Beasley Road between Wilton Court and Chelon Avenue for approximately six months, while a bridge in that area is replaced by a modern concrete structure. The span of the bridge is expected to increase from 15 feet to 50 feet to allow for the drainage.

