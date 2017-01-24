Whiteville police chief working to add traffic team to the department

Statistics obtained for a three-year period identified Whiteville as third in the state for accidents in 2015 for cities with populations less than 10,000 citizens. (Source: WECT)

Whiteville City Council on Tuesday will consider a request from the police department to apply for a grant that would help cover the cost of a proposed traffic team in the department.

Statistics obtained for a three-year period identified Whiteville as third in the state for accidents in 2015 for cities with populations less than 10,000 citizens. In the three-year period, over 1,200 crashes were recorded, three of which included at least one fatality and approximately 180 involved alcohol.

Police Chief Jeffrey Rosier has requested to apply to the State Governor’s Highway Safety program to add two officers and one corporal to the department that would make up a traffic team. The team would work identified “hot spots” for traffic crashes, and back up the patrol team on serious calls.

“Since my tenure as Police Chief, there have been five fatalities. The proposed program will enhance the department’s abilities to reduce accidents by hot-spot enforcement with concentration on driving while intoxicated and seatbelt restraint compliance," Rosier is quoted in the agenda item.

The estimated total cost for a four-year commitment of the program is $682,560 without the grant reimbursement. Should the grant be received, the cost to the city would be just over $287,000 -- saving the city nearly $400,000.

