Dog days of summer? Carolina Beach considers allowing dogs on the beach

The possibility of allowing dogs on the beach during the summer was discussed during the Carolina Beach Town Council's workshop Tuesday morning.

Currently, dogs are allowed on the beach from Oct. 1 to March 31, and must be on a leash at all times. They are not allowed from April 1 to Sept. 30.

Dogs are allowed at Freeman Park from April 1 to Sept. 30 as long as they are leashed. From Oct. 1 to March 31, dogs can be off a leash.

One option that seemed to be popular with most council members was to allow dogs on the beach during the early morning hours and in the evening from April 1 to Sept. 30.

Police Chief Chris Spivey told the council that North Myrtle Beach allows dogs on the beach from 5:30 p.m. through 9 a.m.

Among the concerns about any possible changes were how it would affect turtle nests on the beach as well as how to enforce leash laws and ensure owners cleaned up their dogs' waste.

Council also seemed to be in agreement that allowing dogs on the boardwalk would not work due to the lack of space.

Several council members said they'd like to get public feedback on the subject and asked town staff to look over what other coastal communities allow and bring back their recommendations.

