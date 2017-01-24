Coffee shop celebrates a year of serving

Bitty & Beau's Coffee will hold one-year anniversary celebration on Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Wednesday.

The coffee shop, run by 19 employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), opened in January of 2016 in a 500-square-foot space in Wilmington.

A few more pics from @bittyandbeaus today on the @wectnews & @FoxWilmington morning shows. Their shining smiles made my morning brighter!! pic.twitter.com/lEQhQujw70 — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) January 25, 2017

Fast forward six months and the nationally recognized coffee shop moved to a 5,000-square-foot location to serve as a local coffee house and national headquarters.

Bitty and Beau’s coffee currently employs 40 people with IDD.

The anniversary celebration will be at 10 a.m.

The owner, Amy Wright, said they have a lot of surprises in store.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.