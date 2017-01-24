Coffee shop celebrates a year of serving - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Coffee shop celebrates a year of serving

By: Molly Oak, Reporter
Connect
Bitty & Beau's Coffee will hold one-year anniversary celebration on Wednesday. (Source: WECT) Bitty & Beau's Coffee will hold one-year anniversary celebration on Wednesday. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Wednesday.

The coffee shop, run by 19 employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), opened in January of 2016 in a 500-square-foot space in Wilmington.

Fast forward six months and the nationally recognized coffee shop moved to a 5,000-square-foot location to serve as a local coffee house and national headquarters.

Bitty and Beau’s coffee currently employs 40 people with IDD.

The anniversary celebration will be at 10 a.m.

The owner, Amy Wright, said they have a lot of surprises in store.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-04-28 13:21:13 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 4th Arkansas inmate executed in 8 days lurches on gurney

    4th Arkansas inmate executed in 8 days lurches on gurney

    Friday, April 28 2017 4:10 AM EDT2017-04-28 08:10:35 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 4:10 AM EDT2017-04-28 08:10:35 GMT

    State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.

    More >>

    State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly