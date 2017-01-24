Reward offered for arrest of suspects in Supply home invasion

An elderly couple was held at gunpoint in their own home Sunday night in Supply. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects who held an elderly couple at gunpoint inside their own home Sunday night in Supply.

According to officials, the incident happened just before midnight on Jan. 22 at a residence in the 2900 block of Old Ferry Connection SW.

Herman Faircloth said he was home with his wife when two people broke a window and forced themselves inside the house.

The police report said one of the suspects was armed with a shotgun.

The sheriff's office said one of the victims was assaulted during the incident.

The suspects eventually took a box with the couple's deeds and will inside.

Both suspects are believed to be around 6 feet tall and weighing between 150-160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office at 910-253-2777 or Det. Ryan Newman at 910-880-4866.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.