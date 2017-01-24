Toddlers use sign language to learn fire safety

A group of Wilmington toddlers used sign language to learn about fire safety Tuesday morning at the Wilmington Fire Department.

Signing with Michaela put on the program. The local alternative learning center uses sign language to teach toddlers life lessons and how to better communicate before being able to speak.

Not all of the children participating in the program have a hearing impairment or special needs. Program director Michaela Hoover says she wants parents to be aware of the benefits sign language can have for all types of children.

"Children who sign usually don't have as many tantrums as children who don't sign," Hoover said. "They have a way of expressing their needs long before they are physically able to speak."

The parents in Hoover's group explained they see their children attempting to use sign language after participating in the program.

Jessica Outland's daughter, Cecelia, is in the sign language class. Initially, Outland was attracted to the educational possibilities of the class, but she says lessons like fire safety and socialization have helped her daughter the most.

"If something was to happen like an emergency, kids can be really terrified or scared of these first responders," Outland said. "So it just gives them that exposure and teaches them that they're here to help and protect us and keep us safe."

Hoover says exposure to lessons is the biggest benefit for children. She thinks creating experiences for children is a great supplement to a traditional education.

"Setting those building blocks for later when they're learning about fire safety in school, they'll already have that life experience," Hoover said. "That will make it less scary and more beneficial."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved