My turn: children of political leaders should be off limits

It’s hard to believe, but I think we’ve found an issue that almost everyone can agree on this week.

It appears the vast majority of people believe that the children of political leaders should be off limits when it comes to the crass ridicule that many people love to share and laugh about on social media.

Unfortunately, it took a Saturday Night Live writer to cross the line with a distasteful comment about Barron Trump for people to stand up and say that it is wrong to be lampooning the young son of the President. And, I don’t believe I’ve heard just yet anyone make a case to the contrary.

Oftentimes, when an adult chooses public life, the other members of the family are brought into the spotlight, and rarely do they have a choice in the matter. Why should they be made to suffer?

And here’s an even better question to ponder: If we can agree that saying outrageous and personally hurtful things about a child are wrong – then why can’t we agree to stop saying those same things about each other?

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Emailed comments from viewers:

I think you hit it right on!

We as a nation have become so rude and hateful to others it's unreal.

I really hate it when people attack children. This person deserved To be dismissed from her job. I hate SNL. We need more family type Shows on tv. We pay out the nose for trash on tv

Having just viewed your segment regarding the despicable social media postings about Baron Trump, I was glad to hear of the general outrage regarding this event. I, too, was outraged. So much so, I terminated my FB account after having read the postings directed at a 10 year old little boy. It has been disturbing (that's an understatement!) the postings covering the presidential candidates these past many months but to go after a child simply because of his father?!?! That is totally unacceptable. I'm done!!