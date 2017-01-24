Blown transformer leaves nearly 3,000 without power in Wilmington

Duke Energy crews are conducting repairs at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Troy Dr. (Source: WECT)

A power outage affected nearly 3,000 people in Wilmington Tuesday morning.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch officials, a transformer blew near the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Troy Drive just after 10 a.m.

Multiple traffic lights were out in the affected areas, which included Shipyard Boulevard, Independence Boulevard, and 17th Street.

Multiple traffic lights out on Shipyard Blvd. Motorist should treat intersections as 4-way stops and be extra cautious. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) January 24, 2017

Duke Energy crews closed Troy Drive at Shipyard Boulevard to conduct repairs.

According to Duke Energy officials, crews set up bypass circuits to get power back to customers as quickly as possible.

Power was eventually restored around 4 p.m. to all those affected.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.