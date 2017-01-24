Southport woman body-shamed fights back with kindness

Elizabeth Flora chose to participate in the Women's March in Washington D.C. because she wanted to make a difference. (Source: Mark Williams)

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the Women's March in Washington D.C. Saturday, including Elizabeth Flora of Southport. Flora marched because she wanted to make a difference but had no idea how different her life would be just a few days later.

A photo snapped of Flora wearing a "Love Trumps Hate" shirt at the event began circulating social media after it was turned into a body-shaming meme. Flora said Tuesday night she was shocked at the things being said about her. A friend and her grandmother showed her the posts online.

"That is one of the things that upset me," Flora said. "That my grandmother had to see it before I did."

A Facebook post by Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor at Breitbart, garnered 1.1 million views by Tuesday morning. It read "these women want free birth control," and Flora was one of several pictured.

"No matter what mean thing they might have said about me, it’s nothing I haven’t heard before," Flora said.

A tweet by David A. Clark, Jr., sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, received nearly 20,000 re-tweets. In the tweet, he used a picture of Flora and called the march "an absolute freak show" and said Barnum and Bailey Circus "should have delayed the announcement to shut down."

In D.C. a day AFTER the inaugural. Women's march. An absolute freak show. P-T Barnum should have delayed the announcement to shut down. pic.twitter.com/b89oIFQoFF — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 21, 2017

“I was honestly delighted at first because we obviously poked the bear a little bit, but then I read some of the replies to the tweets and they weren’t very nice," Flora said.

One of those responses referred to Flora as Jabba the Hutt, while another said they couldn't tell if her shirt said "Love Trumps Hate" or "Love Trumps Cakes." Flora said she decided to respond to the hateful comments with kindness.

"I cried for maybe thirty seconds, then I just started laughing," Flora recalled. "They don’t know me personally, so they take two seconds out of their day to type 140 characters and move on. It’s easy to be mean on the internet."

Flora said the negativity she's experienced is an example of why she marched in Washington D.C. in the first place. She said the work is far from over and she hopes that from all of this attention, she'll get to spread her message of love.

"Love is very important just to survive these days,” Flora said. “Love trumps hate is a message everyone should believe in and because I’m so firm in that belief I don’t regret it at all."

Flora said she reached out to Clarke's office through email but didn't receive a response. She said she plans on reaching out again.

