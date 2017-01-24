What's for lunch February 1st?

Bladen County
Catfish Strips
Beef-A-Roni
Breadstick
Seasoned Carrots
Spinach Salad
Pineapple Tidbits
Brunswick County
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Pepperoni Pizza
Sweet Potato Fries
Corn
Pineapple Tidbits
Columbus County
Birthday Meal
Spaghetti
Grilled Cheese
Pineapple
Side Salad
Corn
Rice Krispy Treat
Duplin County
Chicken Sandwich
Black-eyed Peas
Steamed Cabbage
Peach Cup
New Hanover County
Philly Cheese steak/Cheesy Breadsticks
Pasta Salad
Vegetable Soup
Garden Salad
Frozen Fruit Cup
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Penne Alfredo w/Chicken
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Egg Chef Salad
Roll
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Cookie
Sweet Potato
Cucumber Slices
Side Salad
Whole Apple
Diced Pears
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
BBQ Ribs
Chicken Wings
Cornbread
Macaroni & Cheese
Steamed Cabbage
Fresh Carrot Dippers
Fresh Apple
