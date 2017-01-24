What's for lunch February 1st? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch February 1st?

Bladen County

Catfish Strips

Beef-A-Roni

Breadstick

Seasoned Carrots

Spinach Salad

Pineapple Tidbits

Brunswick County

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Pepperoni Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Corn

Pineapple Tidbits

Columbus County

Birthday Meal

Spaghetti

Grilled Cheese

Pineapple

Side Salad

Corn

Milk

Rice Krispy Treat

Duplin County

Chicken Sandwich

Black-eyed Peas

Steamed Cabbage

Peach Cup

New Hanover County

Philly Cheese steak/Cheesy Breadsticks

Pasta Salad

Vegetable Soup

Garden Salad

Frozen Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Penne Alfredo w/Chicken

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Egg Chef Salad

Roll

Ham & Cheese Wrap

Cookie

Sweet Potato

Cucumber Slices

Side Salad

Whole Apple

Diced Pears

Orange Juice

Whiteville City Schools

BBQ Ribs

Chicken Wings

Cornbread

Macaroni & Cheese

Steamed Cabbage

Fresh Carrot Dippers

Fresh Apple

