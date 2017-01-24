Trooper: Driver swerved to avoid deer before rolling vehicle over

Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.More >>
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
New Orleans firefighters rescued a naked man after he climbed a 14 story power transmission tower in New Orleans East.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
