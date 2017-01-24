Trooper: Driver swerved to avoid deer before rolling vehicle over

The woman, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. (Source: WECT)

According to State Highway Patrol officials, the 24-year-old told troopers the deer darted out in front of her vehicle just before 6 a.m. She said she lost control of her vehicle after swerving, hitting several trees and rolling over into a ditch on the side of the road.

The woman, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said no drugs or alcohol were involved.

